Ziauddin reappointed ambassador-at-large

Mohammad Ziauddin has once again been appointed as an ambassador-at-large with the rank and status of a minister.

A gazette notification, signed by Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain, was issued in regard to his appointment tonight night.

He will enjoy all the facilities, including the salary, allotted for a minister, reads the notice.

Graduating from St Gregory's High School, he completed his Intermediate of Humanities from Notre Dame College in Dhaka; BA Honours and MA in English literature from the University of Dhaka.

Ziauddin served as Bangladesh ambassador to the US and was concurrently accredited to Argentina, Belize, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Guyana and Venezuela.

He was also the permanent representative at the International Seabed Authority located in Jamaica.

After joining the diplomatic service, Ziauddin served in the Bangladesh High Commission in London, the Bangladesh High Commission in Nairobi, and the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations in New York.

Also, he was director-general of the International Organisations Wing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and chief of protocol to the Government of Bangladesh before joining as the Bangladesh ambassador to Italy.

Ziauddin was ambassador to Italy, concurrently in charge as Bangladesh ambassador to the Albania and to Bosnia-Herzegovina.

He was also the permanent representative of Bangladesh to FAO, WFP, and IFAD.