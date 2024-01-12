Will work to build smart textile, jute sector: Nanak

Textiles and Jute Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak said today that he will work to build a Smart Textiles and Jute sector in Bangladesh.

"The work will be done to formulate and implement a plan for the building of a smart textiles and jute sector," he said during a courtesy call with senior officials of the ministry at his Dhanmondi residence this afternoon.

Nanak said under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, modernisation work will be done by utilising new innovations in the jute and textile sector in line with "Vision 2041".

"We will continue to work tirelessly to expand the country's investment, create skilled human resources and employment opportunities and increase exports," he asserted.

Textile and Jute Secretary Abdur Rouf and senior officials of the ministry were present at that time.