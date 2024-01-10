Will join parliament to fulfill people’s expectations: GM Quader

GM Quader, chairman of the Jatiya Party, expressed his commitment to fulfil the aspirations of the people and announced his intention to take oath and join the parliament.

"Since we have participated in the elections, we will not step back from taking the oath at this moment. We will go to the parliament to speak for the people and work towards fulfilling their expectations," he said at a meeting with various MP candidates from Rangpur division at his residence in Senpara, Rangpur last evening.

Highlighting the integrity of the government in the current election, GM Quader mentioned, "Where the government aimed to conduct a fair and impartial election, they have succeeded. However, in places where they aimed to win over the people, they resorted to force and defeated our people."

Regarding the meeting's agenda, the JP chairman said, "Many of the candidates of the Jatiya Party in Rangpur division were disheartened by the election results. Therefore, I sat with everyone, listened to their concerns, and collected written statements. These pieces of information will be used for future follow-ups."

JP Co-Chairman and Rangpur Mayor Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa, JP Rangpur Metropolitan General Secretary and Presidium member SM Yasir, and JP District General Secretary Haji Abdul Rajjak, among other leaders, were present at the meeting.