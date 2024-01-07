Voting cancelled at Narsingdi-4 centre following ballot-stuffing allegation

Shortly after the national election began, voting at a polling centre in Narsingdi-4 (Monohardi-Belabo) was cancelled over allegations of ballot stuffing.

Voting at Ibrahimpur Government Primary School in Sallabad union of Belabo upazila was cancelled at 8:40am, said District Returning Officer Badiul Alam.

The returning officer said voting was cancelled following allegations of ballot-stuffing.

Voting for the 12th parliamentary election began at 8:00am with the ruling Awami League set for a historic fourth consecutive term amid an opposition boycott.