National Election 2024
UNB, Narsingdi
Sun Jan 7, 2024 10:20 AM
Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 11:55 AM

Most Viewed

National Election 2024

Voting cancelled at Narsingdi-4 centre following ballot-stuffing allegation

UNB, Narsingdi
Sun Jan 7, 2024 10:20 AM Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 11:55 AM

Shortly after the national election began, voting at a polling centre in Narsingdi-4 (Monohardi-Belabo) was cancelled over allegations of ballot stuffing.

Voting at Ibrahimpur Government Primary School in Sallabad union of Belabo upazila was cancelled at 8:40am, said District Returning Officer Badiul Alam.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The returning officer said voting was cancelled following allegations of ballot-stuffing.

Voting for the 12th parliamentary election began at 8:00am with the ruling Awami League set for a historic fourth consecutive term amid an opposition boycott.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

ভোটের আগেই ব্যালটে সিল: প্রিসাইডিং কর্মকর্তা আটক

পুলিশ জানায়, কারা ভোট শুরুর আগে ব্যালটে সিল মারায় জড়িত, তা জানতে জিজ্ঞাসাবাদের জন্য প্রিসাইডিং অফিসারকে আটক করা হয়েছে।

২০ মিনিট আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

বিপুল উপস্থিতি প্রমাণ করেছে ভোট বজর্নকারীদের জনগণ বর্জন করেছে: কাদের

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification