Voting to be held in Naogaon-2 on February 12: EC

The Election Commission yesterday said the postponed election to the Naogaon-2 constituency following the death of an independent candidate, will be held on February 12.

On December 29, the EC postponed voting after the death of independent candidate Aminul Haq, a former Awami League leader from the seat.

The EC yesterday said that valid candidates for the seat would not need to collect nomination papers.

According to a directive issued by the EC on December 3, if any valid candidate vying for the upcoming 12th parliamentary election dies, the election proceedings of the respective constituency must be cancelled as per the provisions of Article 91A and Article 91E of the Representation of the People Order, 1972.

New aspirants will be able to collect nomination papers till January 17, scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on January 18, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 25.