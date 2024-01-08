VOTING ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Mon Jan 8, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Jan 8, 2024 01:20 AM
Polling officials and agents of candidates wait for voters at a booth at Auchpara Government Primary School in Tongi (Gazipur-2). Photo: Anisur Rahman
A woman poses for a photo after casting ballot at Shaheed Titumir Primary School in Khulna city’s Khalishpur Mujgunni area (Khulna-3). Photo: Habibur Rahman
Voters line up at Pabla Dakshinpara Government Primary School in Khulna city’s Daulatpur area (Khulna-3). Photo: Habibur Rahman
Counting of ballots at Ashwini Kumar Hall on Barishal city’s Sadar Road. Photo: Titu Das
Stamped ballots are lying on the floor of Kaiyagram Government Primary School in Chattogram’s Patia (Chattogram-12) after some people created chaos there. Photo: Rajib Raihan
Supporters of candidates gather outside the Gorat Government Primary School in Ashulia of Savar (Dhaka-19). Photo: Palash Khan
Assisted by his grandson, in a jacket, an elderly voter enters the polling centre at Kalikaccha Pathshala High School in Brahmanbaria’s Sarail (Brahmanbaria-2) to cast his ballot. Photo: Masuk Hridoy
Nurses queue up at Durga Kumar Government Primary School (Sylhet-1) in Sylhet city’s Hasan Market area minutes before Awami League candidate and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen cast his ballot at the centre. The nurses left the centre after Momen departed. Photo: Sheikh Nasir
An altercation breaks out between the supporters of Awami League candidate Motaherul Islam Chowdhury and independent aspirant Shamsul Haque Chowdhury at Abdus Sobhan Rahat Ali High School in Chattogram’s Patia. Photo: Rajib Raihan
Supporters of independent aspirant Salauddin Ripon assault a follower of AL nominee Zahid Faruk for casting fake votes at Batna Government Primary School in Barishal Sadar upazila (Barishal-5). Photo: Titu Das
Comments