Voter turnout can’t be over 25pc

Says former EC additional secretary Jasmine Tully

Veteran election observers, Jasmine Tully, former civil servants with extensive experience in the Election Commission, share insights on the recently concluded 12th parliamentary election in interviews with The Daily Star's Baharam Khan. Jasmine is a former additional secretary to the EC. She joined civil service in 1984 and retired in 2016.



The Daily Star (DS): How do you view the 12th parliamentary election?

Jasmine Tully: This year's election took place within one party, with everything pre-organised and presented to the voters. Voters had no real choice in the election.

DS: What's your observation about election day?

Jasmine: The situation at the polling stations from morning till 2:00pm seemed consistent with the information provided every two hours by the Election Commission. According to the data, some places reported an eight percent turnout, others between 10 and 20 percent.

However, the information (on voter turnout) provided at the end of the election was a bit surprising. Voters' presence required to reach a 40 percent turnout was not evident at the polling centers.

Through the eyes of the media, we have observed the whole election day. After 2:00pm, no pictures suggested a significant voters' presence that can result in an increase in the percentage (of voter turnout). On the contrary, polling stations appeared even emptier in the afternoon.

DS: How acceptable is this election given the participation of 28 parties?

Jasmine: The election appeared one sided, with only a few out of the 28 participating parties emerging victorious. Those elected on Jatiyo Party tickets benefitted from the government's decision to not field any ruling party candidates in those seats.

Even for argument's sake if we agree 40 percent of the votes were cast, it still means 60 percent people didn't vote. So, the percentage of people not voting remains higher anyway.

Personally, I think only around 22 to 25 percent of voters participated.

DS: The EC claims there were no major irregularities or violence in the election. What's your take?

Jasmine: I've noticed irregularities trough media reports. But the media didn't cover all the centres due to limitations. Besides, the dominance of one party might mean there wasn't any necessity to commit significant irregularities.

DS: Do you find any similarity between this election and others in the past?

Jasmine: In terms of vote percentage, it is similar to 2014. Besides, it also has similarities with the elections of 1988, 1986, and February 15, 1996.

DS: What's the best way to organise a free and fair election?

Jasmine: A non-partisan government is the only way to hold a fair election. So far, our political culture has not developed enough to hold elections under a partisan government. The Election Commission is very important, but their ability to ensure a fair election is greatly constrained by the significant influence of the government.