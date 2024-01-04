Vote on Jan 7 to prove democracy exists: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the countrymen to cast their votes in the January 7 parliamentary election to prove that democracy has been prevailing in the country.

"Vote is your democratic and constitutional right. Go to the polling centres to cast your votes and thus prove that democracy is prevailing in the country," she said.

Hasina, also Awami League president, said this while addressing the last public rally of the election campaign for the 12th parliamentary polls slated for January 7, at Fatullah in Narayanganj.

The AL president asked all to maintain peace across Bangladesh ahead of the national election.

Describing the boat' as the symbol of development, she said, "Boat is our electoral symbol. If you vote us to assume power again, we will build a developed, prosperous and smart Bangladesh."

She said her government has made tremendous development of the entire Narayanganj in the last 15 years since 2009, which has been possible due to the continuation of a democratic government for a longer period.

"If we are voted to power again, we will build Narayanganj a smart city as it is a very important town and very close to the capital," she said.

The AL president also pledged to build three metro rail lines -1, 2 and 4 - which will cross Narayanganj district.

She said conspiracies are being hatched till the date to foil the election, urging the countrymen to remain alert to this end.

The AL president said that BNP has started boycotting election since they were defeated badly in 2008 election in which BNP-led alliance only get 20 seats while the AL got 233 seats.

"Sensing defeat, the BNP-Jamaat clique is out to foil the election by arson terrorism like 2013-14," she said, adding, "But the people of the country won't allow to restrict voters from casting votes," she said.

Narayanganj district and metropolitan AL organised the rally at the AKM Shamsuzzoha Sports Complex ground in Fatullah's Masdair area here.