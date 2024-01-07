Violence casts shadow over Ctg polls

AL split in many places, clashes spark concerns for voter turnout

The culmination of campaigning for the upcoming 12th parliamentary polls in Chattogram has been marked by violence, particularly clashes between Awami League candidates and their independent counterparts.

In Shantir Hat and Kusumpura areas of Chattogram-12, 20 including the siblings of independent candidate Shamsul Haque Chowdhury, were injured and three campaign vehicles were vandalised on Saturday.

Allegations point to the involvement of AL candidate Motaherul Islam Chowdhury's supporters, leading to arrests of five individuals by police.

Violence occurred in many other constituencies including Chattogram-1 (Mirsarai), Chattogram-3 (Sandwip), Chattogram-11 (Bandar-Patenga), Chattogram-15 (Satkania-Lohagara) and Chattogram-16 (Banshkhali) during the campaign period.

The tense situation has prompted concerns about the potential impact on voter turnout in the upcoming January 7 polls in Chattogram, where the ruling party finds itself divided between AL nominees and party independents in many places.

"When activists of rival candidates lock in clashes, general people end up bearing the brunt," said Mohammad Ibrahim, a farmer of Dhalghat union in Patiya upazila. "Such violence tarnishes polls festivity," he added.

This newspaper also spoke to many voters, who expressed similar concerns due to the sporadic violence.

Meanwhile, constituencies such as Chattogram-2 (Fatikchhari), Chattogram-4 (Sitakunda), Chattogram-5 (Hathazari), Chattogram-6 (Raozan), Chattogram-7 (Rangunia), Chattogram-8 (Boalkhali-Chandgaon), Chattogram-9 (Kotwali-Bakalia), Chattogram-10 (Doublemooring-Panchlaish), Chattogram-13 (Anwara-Karnaphuli) and Chattogram-14 (Chandanaish) experienced less violence during electioneering.

The primary electoral contests in Chattogram will be between AL nominees and AL independents. However, in Chattogram-5 and Chattogram-8, the face-off will be between JP candidates and AL independents.

The ruling party did not field anyone with the "boat" symbol in these two places as part of an understanding between the two parties.

CONSTITUENCIES TO WATCH

In Chattogram-1, the electoral contest will mainly be between AL candidate Mahbub-ur-Rahman and independent Gias Uddin, who is an executive member of AL in Chattogram north district and a former Mirsarai upazila chairman.

Chattogram-2 was set for a face-off between AL candidate Khadizatul Anwar Sony, Bangladesh Tariqat Federation candidate Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizbhandari, Bangladesh Supreme Party candidate Syed Saifuddin Ahmed Maizbhandari, and independent candidate Hossain Md Abu Tayab.

Nazibul, the incumbent lawmaker, withdrew from the race, pledging support to Khadizatul, who is the incumbent lawmaker from the reserved women's seat.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin chairs Bangladesh Supreme Party, and Tayab is a former Chhatra League leader and Fatikchhari upazila chairman.

In Chattogram-3, the vote battle will be between AL's Mahfuzur Rahman and independent Jamal Uddin Chowdhury.

Chattogram-10 sees a tripartite contest with AL's Mohiuddin Bachchu against independent candidates Manjur Alam and Farid Mahmud while Chattogram-11's battle is mainly between AL's MA Latif and independent Ziaul Haque Suman.

In Chattogram-14, AL's Nazrul Islam Chowdhury faces independent Abdul Jabbar Chowdhury. Chattogram-15 braces for a contest between AL's Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadvi and independent Abdul Motaleb while Chattogram-16 will see battle between AL's Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury and independent Mujibur Rahman.

SMOOTH SAILING FOR MINISTERS?

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud and Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury seem to be in a favourable position.

Contesting in Chattogram-13, Chattogram-7, and Chattogram-9 respectively, they face no strong independent candidates from the party.

Saifuzzaman and Hasan, having been elected lawmakers for three terms, seek re-election for the fourth time, while Mohibul, elected in 2018, aims for his second parliamentary term, and is the son of late CCC mayor ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury.

WHO WILL CHALLENGE AL IN CTG-4, 6?

In Chattogram-4, where seven candidates from six parties are contesting, locals believe AL candidate SM Al Mamun is in a favourable position due to the absence of a strong rival.

Mamun, also the general secretary of Sitakunda upazila unit AL, is a former chairman of the upazila and is contesting in parliamentary polls for the first time with party nomination. However, some believe independent candidate Mohammad Imran may pose a challenge.

In Chattogram-6, AL has nominated ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury, who served as the elected lawmaker for four consecutive terms from 2001 to 2018. Despite four other candidates from three parties and an independent contestant vying in the constituency, locals say they might not stand a chance.

Similar situations are observed in Chattogram-7, 9 and 13, where voters indicate the absence of strong rivals for AL candidates.

In the 16 constituencies of Chattogram, there are a total of 63,14,397 voters, comprising 32,89,590 male and 30,24,751 female voters, and 56 voters from the third gender.

There are 2,023 polling centres in 16 constituencies while the number of polling booths is 13,732.

Candidates from 19 parties are contesting in Chattogram.