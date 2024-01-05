US issues 'event alert' for its citizens in Bangladesh

The US Embassy in Dhaka has issued an event alert for its citizens in Bangladesh, urging them to remain cautious ahead of the 12th parliamentary election.

"The US Embassy in Dhaka will be closed to the public on this date. US citizens should practice vigilance and remember that the election cycle, although intended to be peaceful, can turn confrontational and escalate into violence," it said on its website yesterday.

Violence may occur with little or no warning before polls, on election day, or in days or weeks following the vote, it said. "US citizens should exercise caution in the vicinity of any large gatherings."

It urged its citizens to review personal security plans, remain aware of their surroundings, including local events, and monitor local news for updates.

"US government personnel in Bangladesh live, work, and travel under strict security guidelines and are subject to movement and travel restrictions. During times of demonstrations and civil unrest these travel restrictions may be enhanced. For example, this could mean limiting all but essential travel to the diplomatic enclave and nearby neighbourhoods of Baridhara, Gulshan, and Banani. The US government may have limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in Bangladesh due to these travel restrictions," it said.

It listed some pointers for its citizens: