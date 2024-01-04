National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Thu Jan 4, 2024 10:32 PM
Last update on: Thu Jan 4, 2024 11:07 PM

National Election 2024

UN closely monitoring election process in Bangladesh: spokesperson

UN Secretary-General’s Associate Spokesperson Florencia Soto Niño

The UN is closely watching the election process in Bangladesh, said UN Secretary-General's Associate Spokesperson Florencia Soto Niño today.

At a regular press briefing, a journalist asked if the UN has any observations on the Bangladesh elections scheduled for January 7, which is being boycotted by the main opposition, but being participated by more than 1,970 candidates of 28 out of 44 political parties.

"No, we don't. We will just… we're watching the process closely, and we hope that all the elections happen in a transparent and organised manner. That's all we have for now," Florencia Soto Niño said.

|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

৯৩ শতাংশ কেন্দ্রে ব্যালট যাবে ভোটের দিন সকালে

তবে দুর্গম অঞ্চলের ২ হাজার ৯৬৪টি কেন্দ্রে ব্যালট পাঠানো হবে ভোটের আগের দিন।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

নৌকা সমর্থককে গুলি করে হত্যা: মামলার আসামিকে বিমানবন্দর থেকে গ্রেপ্তার

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
