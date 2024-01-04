UN closely monitoring election process in Bangladesh: spokesperson

The UN is closely watching the election process in Bangladesh, said UN Secretary-General's Associate Spokesperson Florencia Soto Niño today.

At a regular press briefing, a journalist asked if the UN has any observations on the Bangladesh elections scheduled for January 7, which is being boycotted by the main opposition, but being participated by more than 1,970 candidates of 28 out of 44 political parties.

"No, we don't. We will just… we're watching the process closely, and we hope that all the elections happen in a transparent and organised manner. That's all we have for now," Florencia Soto Niño said.