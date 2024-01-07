Two elderly voters cast votes defying physical barriers

Ninety-year-old Lozzatun Nesa of Baniyadi in Rupnagar, Narayanganj, defied physical challenges and age barriers to exercise her voting right.

Lozzatun's grandson carried her to the Baniyadi Govt Primary School polling station at 11:00am.

With a determined spirit, she said,, "I had an extreme desire to cast the last vote of my life this time. Eight days ago, I told my grandson to help fulfill my desire."

Photo: Prabir Das

Her shaking voice resonated with happiness as she said, "Now I am extremely happy for casting my vote."

Lozzatun said her motivation was not driven by a specific candidate but rather by her strong desire to vote… "One last time," she said.

Photo: Prabir Das

Joynal Abedin, a 69-year-old man with physical disabilities, shared a similar sentiment. With the help of a neighbour, Abedin made it to the polling centre.

He expressed his joy, saying, "Today, I came to the polling centre with the help of a neighbour. I am happy to cast my vote."