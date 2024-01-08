Two ‘boat’ agents in one booth!

It was 9:09am at Mitali Bidyapith in Dhaka-6 constituency yesterday.

When this correspondent entered booth-9 to observe the situation, he found two polling agents for the same candidate in that booth, even though the rule is that no more than one polling agent per candidate can operate inside a booth.

Both agents donned cards that displayed the "boat" and the photos of the Awami League candidate.

When questioned, the agents claimed, "We are agents of boat candidate Sayed Khokon."

While this discussion was occurring, assistant presiding officer Rezwan asked one of those boat agents to leave the room.

Rezwan claimed that the extra boat agent had been inside for just 5-6 minutes. He declined to comment further on the matter.

However, after the correspondent left the booth, the ejected agent re-entered the same booth.

Meanwhile, at Sher-E-Bangla Balika School of the same constituency, one Nuzat Tabassum arrived in the first hours of voting with excitement to cast vote for the first time.

However, she was forced to wait 20 minutes, as voting did not commence in her designated booth until 8:20am, despite the official start time of voting being 8:00am.

In explanation, the centre's assistant presiding officer said, "The polling agents arrived late, so we had to start late."

While talking about her experience at booth-3, a dispirited Nuzat said, "The experience of voting for the first time hasn't been a good one."

Elsewhere, even more frustration was reported by Shibani Sarker, who spent over an hour trying to cast her vote at Shyampur Government Model School and College in Dhaka-4 but in vain.

There were four polling centres at that institution, and Shibani was turned away from all four of them.

Shibani claimed she cast her vote at the same location in the 2018 polls, and the app she used to find her polling centre, directed her there.

However, the polling officials claimed her NID number did not match, and she couldn't vote.