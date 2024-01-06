Tough battle awaits AL in 8 Ctg seats

Awami League candidates in eight constituencies of Chattogram are facing tough competition as the ruling party's men are also contesting as independent candidates in these seats.

The seats are Chattogram-1 (Mirsarai), Chattogram-2 (Fatikchari), Chattogram-3 (Sandwip), Chattogram-10 (Halishahar-Doublemooring), Chattogram-11 (Bandar-Patenga), Chattogram-12 (Patiya), Chattogram-15 (Satkania-Lohagara) and Chattogram-16 (Banskhali).

In Chattogram-11, AL candidate and three-time MP MA Latif is contesting. But he is facing challenges as Ziaul Hoque Sumon, a councillor of Chattogram City Corporation and ward AL secretary, is running against him.

"Locals don't like the Awami League candidate as he didn't visit them. I am getting responses from voters and they said they are ready to vote for me," said Sumon.

Chattogram AL General Secretary AJM Nasir Uddin is supporting Sumon and has campaigned for him in different areas.

"We are supporting independent candidates as local leaders and activists have expressed their grievances over MA Latif's activities," said Khorshed Alam Sujon, vice president of city unit AL.

Latif, however, said he is getting support from local AL leaders.

AL candidate Mahbubur Rahman is contesting from Chattogram-1 against six contenders. Former upazila chairman Gias Uddin is running from this seat as an independent candidate.

"Strong political background is an advantage for Gias Uddin," said Sohidul Islam, a voter of Nizampur.

Gias, who is contesting with the "eagle" symbol, said voters want a change.

Abdul Motaleb, former upazila chairman of Satkania and president of upazila AL unit, is contesting independently from Chattogram-15 (Satkania-Lohagara) against incumbent MP and AL candidate Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadwi.

Both candidates have already made headlines as supporters of these candidates have clashed at least 10 times.

"Most of the ruling party leaders and local UP chairmen are with me. I also have the people's support," Motaleb claimed.

Nadwi claimed people will vote for him as he has initiated many development activities.

Besides, AL candidate of Fatikchhari constituency Khadijatul Anwar Sony, Mahfuzur Rahman of Sandwip, Mohiuddin Bachchu of Chattogram-10, Motaherul Islam of Patiya, and Mostafizur Rahman of Banshkhali are also in for tough competition as strong AL independent candidates are running against them.