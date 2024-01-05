Three-tier security measures taken for peaceful polls in Tangail

Authorities have opted for a three-tier security measure to ensure peaceful polling at the 1,056 centres of eight constituencies in Tangail district during the 12th national elections scheduled to be held on Sunday.

Special security measures have been taken for the centres in remote areas, reports our local correspondent quoting sources at the returning officer's office.

On the first level of the security measure, three policemen and 15 Ansar members will be deployed to maintain law and order in each centre.

A mobile team comprised of police and Rab members led by an executive magistrate will be at the second level.

And at the third level, a striking force, comprising of BGB and army personnel, led by an executive magistrate will be deployed, so that they can respond quickly to any urgent situation, the sources said.

"One of the crucial issues in this election is that the ballot papers will be delivered to each centre by 6:00 in the morning on the day of election," Md Kaisarul Islam, the returning officer of Tangail, said.

"That's why, necessary law and order forces have been deployed for all the routes. Officials who will take these ballot papers to the centres have been properly briefed and trained," he added.

"Hopefully we will be able to give the people of Tangail a free, fair, and neutral election through these comprehensive preparations," he added.

The members of law enforcement, mobile teams, striking, and reserve forces who will perform duties at polling stations have been briefed today, said Tangail Superintendent of Police Sarkar Mohammad Kaisar.

"The security at the polling stations and safety for voters' movement has been given utmost importance," he added.

He also said that special security arrangements have been made for the polling stations located in and around the Jamuna river.

Special measures have been taken for these remote centres as it will be difficult to reach these areas quickly across the river in case of any untoward incident.

"More law enforcers will be deployed in these centres than the other centres," the SP also said.