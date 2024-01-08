Three hurt as AL, independent clash

Three persons were injured as supporters of Awami League and independent candidates for Chattogram-14 clashed over taking control of a polling centre in the district's Chandanaish upazila yesterday.

Witnesses said the clash ensued when supporters of AL candidate Nazrul Islam Chowdhury were trying to enter Jamirjuri Ahmadur Rahman School polling centre around 4:00pm and the supporters of independent candidate Abdul Jobbar Chowdhury resisted them.

Both the groups' activists started pelting brick chips at each other. The security guards closed the entry gate from inside and informed law enforcers.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Mahtab Hossain of Rab-7 said they brought the situation under control.