Taxicabs, microbuses, trucks won't be allowed to ply from Jan 5 midnight: DMP

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has announced a ban on the movement of taxicabs, lorries, microbuses, and trucks from January 6 at 12:00am to January 7 at 12:00am.

Additionally, a ban on motorcycle movements has been imposed from today until January 8 at 12:00am.

DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman issued a circular last night, stating that the ban would not be applicable for law enforcers, armed forces, admin, and approved observers.

Public Security Division Senior Secretary Md Mustafizur Rahman earlier clarified that public transport and private cars would be out of the ban's purview to facilitate voter mobility.

According to the circular, the ban excludes vehicles providing emergency services, transporting medicines, health services, and newspapers.

Vehicles transporting people travelling to foreign countries and their relatives will be exempted from the ban. They have to carry relevant documents with them.

Election candidates and their agents are allowed one jeep, car, or microbus each with proper sticker and returning officers' approval.

Journalists, election observers, and those engaged in election duty can use motorcycles with returning officers' approval.

On December 31, Road Transport and Highways Division issued a similar circular on traffic movements.