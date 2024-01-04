Tariqat Federation chairman quits polls to ensure AL's win

Chattogram-2 constituency's Tariqat Federation candidate Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizbhandari today said he was quitting the January 7 national election to ensure victory for the Awami League (AL) candidate.

Syed Nazibul, also chairman of Bangladesh Tariqat Federation, announced the decision at a press conference at Maizbhandar Sharif in Fatikchhari upazila this morning, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

He said he was a four-time lawmaker from Chattogram-2 (Fatikchhari) and out of the four terms, three were with the AL's election symbol "boat", so he thought if he contested this election, the vote bank would be divided and that may have an impact on the victory of the candidate of the "boat" symbol. So he decided to quit the elections, he added.

"In light of this situation, today I'm present at this press conference to inform my decision," he said. "I have been honoured with 'boat' symbol again and again.

"Since Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, leader of the 14-party alliance, has already reiterated her support for the 'boat' in Fatikchhari, it's my moral duty to respect her," he added.

"In such a situation, I don't think it is appropriate to contest the election against 'boat' in Fatikchhari," said the Tariqat Federation candidate.

"Considering the overall situation, respecting the 14-party alliance leader Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and in order to continue the overall development of Fatikchhari, I am withdrawing myself from the Jatiya Sangsad election," he also said.