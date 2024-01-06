Stay home on Jan 7, DU students urge voters

A group of Dhaka University students formed a human chain yesterday and urged voters to refrain from casting votes and stay home on January 7, calling it a "one sided" election.

The programme was held at the base of Raju Memorial sculpture. Protestors demanded that the national election be held under a non-partisan government, after reforming the constitution, reports our DU correspondent.

They also urged the Election Commission to cancel the January 7 election.

"We urge all voters to stay home on January 7. We demand a fair election, under a caretaker government," they said.

The programme was led by Armanul Haque, DU president of Student Federation, and Asif Mahmud, DU convener of Democratic Students Force.

About 50 students participated in the human chain.