Spend time with family instead of voting: Rizvi

BNP yesterday again urged the voters to boycott today's election to ensure the fall of the incumbent "fascist Awami League government."

Speaking at a virtual press briefing, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi urged the country's people to peacefully observe their party's second-day hartal on the voting day by not going to the polling stations.

"The darkest chapter of another lopsided stage-managed election in the history of Bangladesh is going to be written tomorrow [January 7]. So, our call to every democracy-loving voter is to boycott those who have denied your rights for the last 15 years for a day," Rizvi said.

The BNP leader called upon the people to spend time with their families during voting hours instead of visiting the polling stations.

"Let's establish democracy and voting rights and make the two-day all-out strike a success. Let's all boycott the January 7 voting and raise our voices in favour of boycotting the polls. Avoid going to polling stations," he said.

He also called upon the pro-democratic forces to encourage their family members, relatives, friends and neighbours to boycott the facade in the name of voting.

He alleged that a dangerous game has been arranged to retain power as it has been for the past 15 years through an inventory model of dummy election drama.

The BNP leader said AL along with their subservient and partisan state apparatus have once again laid the web of deception to snatch the voting rights of people.

Rizvi said Sheikh Hasina has been "shamelessly" indulging in the "farcical game" using all powers. He said the government is making efforts to show the democratic world a good voter turnout by force.

Bangladesh is set to hold the 12th parliamentary election today amid a boycott by major opposition parties.

Meanwhile, BNP and its allies enforced a 48-hour hartal to protest the national election. The hartal will end at 6:00am on Monday.