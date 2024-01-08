National Election 2024
Of silent streets, empty booths And suspicious activities

An elderly voter exercising her right to franchise,

Photo: Firoz Ahmed, Orchid Chakma, Amran Hossain, Rashed Shumon, Fahd Mannan

International observers inspecting polling centres
Meanwhile at Dhaka Polytechnic Institute, some youths were seen surrounding an election official at 4:20pm, 20 minutes after voting ended. The official was scribbling on pieces of paper. One of them shouted, “everybody out!” as soon as they spotted our photojournalist. PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED, ORCHID CHAKMA, AMRAN HOSSAIN, RASHED SHUMON, FAHD MANNAN
Some youths were seen surrounding an election official at 4:20pm, 20 minutes after voting ended.
Voters and ruling party activists waiting in queue inside the polling centres -- these are what our photojournalists saw on election day yesterday.

 

