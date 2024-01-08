OF SILENT STREETS, EMPTY BOOTHS AND SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITIES
Mon Jan 8, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Jan 8, 2024 12:41 AM
Youths playing cricket on deserted Dhaka streets, an elderly voter exercising her right to franchise, empty booths amid low voter turnout, international observers inspecting polling centres and voters and ruling party activists waiting in queue inside the polling centres -- these are what our photojournalists saw on election day yesterday. PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED, ORCHID CHAKMA, AMRAN HOSSAIN, RASHED SHUMON, FAHD MANNAN
Meanwhile at Dhaka Polytechnic Institute, some youths were seen surrounding an election official at 4:20pm, 20 minutes after voting ended. The official was scribbling on pieces of paper. One of them shouted, “everybody out!” as soon as they spotted our photojournalist. PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED, ORCHID CHAKMA, AMRAN HOSSAIN, RASHED SHUMON, FAHD MANNAN
