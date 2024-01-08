National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Mon Jan 8, 2024 08:19 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 8, 2024 08:25 PM

National Election 2024

Seven-time MP Manju defeated by his former secretary in Pirojpur-2

Anwar Hossain Manju, File photo

Anwar Hossain Manju, chairman of Jatiya Party (JP- Manju) and seven-time lawmaker from Pirojpur-2 was defeated by Mohiuddin Maharaj, his former assistant personal secretary, in the 12th national election.

Maharaj, failing to get an Awami League (AL) nomination, contested independently with an eagle symbol.

He defeated Manju by 28,587 votes in the absence of the main opposition BNP and some other parties in the polls.

Despite being granted the "boat" symbol by AL, Manju faced internal challenges, with AL leaders and activists of the three upazilas of the constituency, Bhandaria, Kawkhali and Nesarabad all openly supporting Maharaj.

Moniruzzaman Paltan, general secretary of Kawkhali upazila unit AL, attributed Manju's defeat to his biased focus on Bhandaria for development projects, neglecting other upazilas in the constituency.

Maharaj, addressing the issue, stated that Manju had become detached from the general populace and had adversely affected AL members.

Maharaj bagged 99,268 votes against Manju's 70,681. Now, he says he wants to work for the entire constituency.

