Security forces on high alert

BGB members are seen in front of the Secretariat in Dhaka. A total of 34,530 BGB personnel started patrolling the streets of different districts across the country. They will remain deployed for 13 days to help the local administrations maintain law and order during the national election. Photo: Star

Security has been beefed up across the country ahead of the January 7 polls, as opposition parties, including BNP, have called for a 48-hour hartal boycotting the elections.

Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun yesterday said he believes citizens will participate in voting in groups and pro-hartal supporters won't be found anywhere on January 7.

"If anyone tries to commit sabotage centring the 12th parliamentary election, the consequences will be dire," warned the IGP while briefing the media about election security at Willes Little Flower School and College premises in Kakrail.

BNP and like-minded parties called for a 48-hour nationwide hartal starting today at 6:00am, which includes the voting day.

Asked whether people would stay away from voting out of fear of the hartal, the IGP said, "We want to assure the countrymen that they [those enforcing hartal] will not get any chance."

"We have details of their [pro-hartal parties'] plans," he said, adding that police are working to counter social media rumours too.

He said following the arrest of a Chhatra Dal leader in Magura, they got information about plans to commit violence and sabotage during the polls.

In case of an emergency, citizens can call 999 or the nearest police station, he added.

"We have completed all the necessary preparations and briefed every member of the police force about their responsibilities. We would provide security at a total of 42,025 polling centres," the IGP said.

Around 1,89,000 police personnel have been deployed nationwide to ensure law and order during the polls, according to Police Headquarters.

The PHQ has also announced a reward of Tk 20,000 to 1,00,000 for anyone who can provide information on miscreants.

Meanwhile, Rab has stepped up security ahead of the election. Alongside the regular patrols, security checkpoints have also been set up.

The Border Guard Bangladesh is ready as well to deal with untoward situations, said Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan, director general of the force, while talking to journalists at Syed Nazrul Islam National Swimming Complex in Mirpur yesterday.

He said BGB's rapid action team and dog squad are working all over the country.

BGB has deployed 1,151 platoons (34,530 members) across the country for this period.

A total of 517,143 members of the Ansar and Village Defence Party were deployed to ensure security, said its DG Maj Gen AKM Aminul Haque at a press conference yesterday.

He also said 12 Ansar and VDP members will perform round-the-clock duty in each polling centre.