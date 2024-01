Miscreants ‘mistook’ it for polling centre

A school was partially damaged after miscreants set it on fire in Khulna's Dumuria upazila last night.

Officer-in-Charge of Dumuria Police Station Sukant Saha said miscreants set fire to Tipna Government Primary School in Kharnia Union around 9:30pm thinking it was a polling station.

The school library was burnt due to the fire.

"We are conducting drives to arrest the miscreants," he added.