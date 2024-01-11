Saber Hossain Chowdhury made environment minister

Newly appointed Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today said despite various global economic and environmental problems, he is committed to working to provide a better environment to the country's people.

He said although Bangladesh is not responsible for climate change, it is suffering from adverse effects of climate change, a ministry press release said.

"I will work to build global public opinion against climate change," he said while talking to reporters after the oath-taking ceremony at Bangabhaban today.

As an MP elected from Dhaka-9 consisting of Khilgaon, Sabujbagh and Mugda, he was the president of the parliamentary standing committee on the environment ministry.

He was appointed as special envoy of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for Environment and Climate Change in June 2023 and played a leadership role for Bangladesh and LDCs in global climate talks.

Saber Hossain was first inducted to the cabinet as a deputy minister in 1999 in the shipping ministry (with responsibility for ports) and thereafter in the LGRD ministry (with responsibility for LGED).

As the first and only Bangladeshi, he served as 28th president of Geneva-based Inter-Parliamentary Union from 2014-2017. IPU's current membership comprises of 179 national parliaments, having well over 45,000 MPs who in turn represent 6.5 billion people across the globe.

In his career, Saber Hossain excelled in various roles and responsibilities in parliament, government, political, and sports administration.

He was the organising secretary of Awami League from 2001-2008, responsible for Dhaka division, and also the political secretary to AL president and then Leader of the Opposition, Sheikh Hasina, during this period.

As president of Bangladesh Cricket Board between 1996-2001, he successfully piloted elevation of Bangladesh to Full Member/Test status of International Cricket Council.

As a legislator, he initiated the proposal for a new provision in the Constitution of Bangladesh relating to protection and improvement of the environment and biodiversity (Article 18A) as one of the fundamental principles of state policy.

He is a graduate of School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London, and holds a joint honours degree in Economics and Politics as well as a Diploma in Law from University of Westminster, UK having completed the academic stage for entry to the Bar.