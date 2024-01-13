Russian PM congratulates Sheikh Hasina on re-election as PM

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as the prime minister of Bangladesh.

"On behalf of the Government of the Russian Federation and me personally, I congratulate you upon the appointment to the post of the Head of the newly formed Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh," said the Russian PM.

Bangladesh-Russia relations have been steadily developing in the spirit of friendship, mutual respect and partnership, he said.

"I am confident that active joint work at the governmental level will be conducive to broader cooperation in the trade and economic, scientific and technical, cultural and humanitarian spheres," the Russian PM said.

This meets the interests of the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of Bangladesh in full measure, reads the letter shared by the Russian Embassy in Dhaka today.

He wished Sheikh Hasina sound health and success.