Russian, Palestinian observers ‘impressed’ with election
Observers from Russia, Palestine, and Gambia have found the election process in Bangladesh very impressive, open and transparent.
They made the observations at the Sonargaon Hotel in the capital today after visiting polling centres in and around the capital.
"What I found is that the process of election was transparent, open and the election officials were efficient," said Hisham Kuhail, Chief Election Officer of the Central Election Commission of Palestine.
