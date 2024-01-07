National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Sun Jan 7, 2024 06:39 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 06:42 PM

National Election 2024

Russian, Palestinian observers ‘impressed’ with election

Observers from Russia, Palestine, and Gambia have found the election process in Bangladesh very impressive, open and transparent.

They made the observations at the Sonargaon Hotel in the capital today after visiting polling centres in and around the capital.

"What I found is that the process of election was transparent, open and the election officials were efficient," said Hisham Kuhail, Chief Election Officer of the Central Election Commission of Palestine.

