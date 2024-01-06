Room of Patuakhali polling centre set on fire

Arsonists set fire to a room of the Sher-E-Bangla Girls High School, designated as a polling centre for tomorrow's national election, in Patuakhali town this morning.

Three benches were burnt when the room was set on fire, our local correspondent reports quoting the school's head teacher Rahima Mili.

The school employees brought the fire under control. No major damage was reported from the arson attack, she added.

A general diary (GD) was lodged with the district's Sadar Police Station.

After the incident, Deputy Commissioner and also Returning Officer Noor Qutubul Alam visited the spot.

The attack was carried out to create chaos among the people, DC Noor said. "We are committed to maintain overall security. The incident won't hamper the voting tomorrow."

Necessary security measures have been taken in all polling stations, he also said.