Remote areas a challenge for EC in Barishal

Detached from the mainland in Ulania by a 22km stretch of the Meghna river, Gobindapur union falls in Barishal's Mehendiganj upazila.

At least 74 polling centres out of 827 in the Barishal district are in similar remote, isolated areas.

The Election Commission, alongside the upazila election office and the local administration, are facing a challenge to conduct polling in these areas with a total 2,03,000 voters there.

The district police have sought special facilities, including speedboats, to deploy police personnel and maintain law and order at these isolated centres.

According to the EC sources, about 10 percent of voters under the six parliamentary constituencies in Barishal belong to these remote locations, detached from the mainland.

Most of these areas are located under Mehendiganj, Hijla and Muladi upazilas.

Sources at the office of assistant returning officer of Barishal-4 said most areas under Mehendiganj are isolated, with 55 polling centres in these areas alone.

Former UP chairman of Gobindpur Union Mohiuddin Talukder said, "There are 10,500 voters in three centres in Gobindapur union, most of them would have to cross the Meghna through boats to reach Ulania to cast their votes. It would take an hour and Tk 100 per person. Now we have three boats that ply the river on this route daily."

"Because of this remoteness, elderly voters can hardly come, and hence the voter turnout is never more than 50 percent," he added.

Barishal-4 ARO and Mehendiganj UNO Kazi Anisul Islam said they received help from Coast Guard and police to conduct voting in the isolated areas under the constituency.

"We have requested for logistics support including speedboats to help with patrolling and security at polling stations in the remote locations. Also, we have requisitioned some more trawlers. Voting in these remote areas is quite a challenge for us," said Md Wahidul Islam, superintendent of police in Barishal district.

According to the Regional Election Commission Office sources, 178 out of 2,818 polling centres under the six districts of Barishal division are located in isolated areas.

"In these centres, we have demanded the law enforcers including the Coast Guard to provide assistance," said regional election officer Md Alauddin.

250 CENTRES GET BALLOTS TODAY

At least 250 of the 2,812 polling stations in the division, are considered risk-prone and located in remote areas, where the ballots were sent a day ahead.

"The ballots will be sent to risk-prone polling stations in remote locations and riverine areas in the six districts on Saturday," said Md Alauddin, regional election officer in Barishal, said yesterday.

The other 2,568 centres will receive them in early morning on the voting day, he added.

However, around 1,457 polling stations are marked as highly important regarding fear of sabotage, and influence of candidates, after analysing information from previous polls.

Alauddin said they have taken all necessary steps to ensure a free and fair election. "We will shut down voting if we find information regarding violence from any polling station," he added.

Barishal division has 74,23,522 voters, including 37,74,148 men, 36,49,317 women, and 57 hijra voters.