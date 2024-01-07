National Election 2024
Staff Correspondent
Sun Jan 7, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 02:53 AM

Most Viewed

National Election 2024

Religious minorities concerned over polls violence

Says Oikya Parishad
Staff Correspondent
Sun Jan 7, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 02:53 AM

Leaders of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad have expressed concern over growing pressure and threats targeting religious minorities centring the national election today.

In a statement issued yesterday, Oikya Parishad general secretary Rana Dasgupta accused the Election Commission, administration, and security forces of failing to ensure the safety of religious minority communities.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The statement alleged that some candidates made inciting statements using derogatory language targeting minority communities while electioneering.

Meanwhile, arsonists set fire to a Buddhist temple in Ramu upazila of Cox's Bazar on Friday, it also read.

In Chattogram-8, people from the Hindu community were threatened not to go to polling stations, while in Sunamganj-2, they came under attack from ruling party men who also allegedly destroyed nearly one hectare of cropland, it said.

Citing media reports, the statement also mentioned that minority communities in Jhenidah-1 were threatened by ruling party men to vote for "boat" or face consequences.

Such incidents have reached an alarming level to the extent that if the authorities fail to address the rising tension during and after the election, then the situation will go out of hand, it added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
সিইসি
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

নাশকতা-সহিংসতার ঘটনায় আমরা উদ্বিগ্ন: সিইসি

সংসদ নির্বাচনের ভোটগ্রহণের আগে আজ শনিবার সন্ধ্যায় প্রধান নির্বাচন কমিশনার কাজী হাবিবুল আউয়াল জাতির উদ্দেশে ভাষণ দেন।

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

টাকা দিয়ে ‘ভোট ক্রয়’, ওয়ার্ড আওয়ামী লীগ সভাপতির ১৫ দিনের কারাদণ্ড

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification