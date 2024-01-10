Regrettable that all stakeholders couldn't participate meaningfully in Jan 7 polls: Australia

Australia has said it is regrettable that the elections took place in an environment where all stakeholders could not participate "meaningfully and substantially".

"While we welcome the fact that millions of Bangladeshi voters exercised their right to vote on election day, it is regrettable that the elections took place in an environment where not all stakeholders could participate meaningfully and substantially," said Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade today.

It said as a longstanding friend of Bangladesh, Australia is concerned about the violence and the arrests of political opposition members that took place in the lead-up to the elections. Australia has consistently highlighted to Bangladesh the importance of free and fair elections, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The Australian government urged the Bangladesh government to prioritise the strengthening of its democratic institutions, which underpins the protection of human rights, the rule of law and the promotion of development.

"As a close partner, Australia remains committed to working with Bangladesh to achieve our shared vision for an open, stable, prosperous and inclusive region."