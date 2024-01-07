Rajshahi Constituencies: ‘Allegation of intimidation, vote buying run rife’

The candidates of ruling Awami League continued electioneering in at least four constituencies of Rajshahi till yesterday night, although polls campaigns officially ended on Thursday.

The AL candidates have allegedly arranged feasts, distributed money, and threatened voters of removing their names from different government allowances, according to their independent rivals.

Golam Rabbani, an independent candidate from Rajshahi-1, alleged that AL candidate Omor Faruk Chowdhury arranged a feast for voters on Friday night in Bohera, Chowrak and Chandankotha villages.

Md Billal Hossain, assistant returning officer of Tanore upazila, said he sent a BGB team to the villages, but the feasts ended before they reached there.

Actor Mahiya Mahi, another independent aspirant from the constituency, alleged the AL candidate distributed money among voters at several places.

"I asked my voters to take money from him, but to vote for me," she added.

Shahnewaj Ayesha Akter Jahan Dalia, another independent candidate from the seat, echoed her.

Shafiqur Rahman Badsha, independent candidate from Rajshahi-2 said the AL-led 14-party candidate Fazle Hossain Badsha and his supporters were seen visiting door-to-door to voters from low-income groups till Saturday.

"They threatened the people of depriving them of different government allowances," he added.

A video of a ward councillor making threats went viral, he said.

Fazle Hossain Badsha, also general secretary of Workers' Party, made similar counter allegations against the independent candidate.

He said he submitted complaints against four ward councillors of Rajshahi City Corporation who threatened voters to deprive them of different government allowances if they did not vote for the independent candidate.

In Rajshahi-5, independent aspirant Obaidur Rahman alleged AL candidate Kazi Abdul Wadud Dara has been distributing money among voters.

In Rajshahi-6, similar allegations have been raised on behalf of independent candidate Md Rahenul Haque against AL candidate Mohammad Shahriar Alam, also state minister for foreign affairs.

In Rajshahi-4, the AL candidate Abul Kalam Azad's election agents alleged independent candidate and incumbent lawmaker Enamul Haque distributed money among voters at his cold storage in Bagmara upazila on Friday.

Contacted, returning officer Shamim Ahmed said they responded to every allegation made by the candidates. "Most allegations were not based on truth," he said.

At Bagmara, BGB personnel were sent to Enamul Haque's cold storage and no one was found distributing money, he added.

Also, no candidate was found continuing the campaign as executive magistrates and other teams are patrolling the constituencies, the RO added.