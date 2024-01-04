National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Thu Jan 4, 2024 10:44 PM
Last update on: Thu Jan 4, 2024 11:00 PM

National Election 2024

Rab using instant identification device to nab criminals

Star Digital Report
Thu Jan 4, 2024 10:44 PM Last update on: Thu Jan 4, 2024 11:00 PM
Photo: Collected

Rab has started to use an On-site Identification and Verification System (OIVS) device to identify any criminal or suspect's records instantly for the first time during an election.

The device will help Rab petrol teams to implement the Election Commission directive that forbade campaigning and loitering around polling stations 48 hours before polls, according to a Rab press release.

It will also help law enforcers to identify and nab criminals and outsiders who intend to create chaos.

This is the first time that OIVS is being used by Rab to ensure fair and peaceful voting, the release added.

The system is connected to databases of NID, passport, and criminal history within seconds.

Inputting the fingerprint of any person into OIVS will allow Rab to access his/her data within seconds.

Rab has been using the device to criminal history of a person and identify unidentified bodies since 2021.

