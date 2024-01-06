Poster pollution plagues Khulna

Ignoring the Election Commission’s directive, candidates across Khulna have set up non-biodegradable plastic-laminated posters across the district. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Candidates for the 12th parliamentary elections have put up a large number of laminated and polythene-coated posters in many areas across the six constituencies of Khulna, posing an environmental threat.

When confronted, they provided excuses, saying they are only using it for a short time to protect posters from rain, fog, humidity and dust.

The Election Commission strictly forbade the use of plastic in campaigns. However, multiple candidates in the district used plastic, disregarding the environmental consequences.

Environmentalists say wrapping posters in plastic will lead to grave consequences for the environment. This plastic will neither be destroyed nor reused.

Visiting different areas of Khulna-1, Khulna-2 and Khulna-3 over the last week, this correspondent saw thousands of plastic wrapped posters on display. They could be seen in Boikali, Charerhat, Bastuhara, Daulatpur, Phulbarigate, and Khalishpur of Khulna-3.

The same conditions prevailed in Jinnapara, Rupshaghat, Tutpara and Dolkhala of Khulna-2.

According to locals, the situation is similar in Khulna-4, 5 and 6.

"I actually did not know about the violation of law. My nephew and some supporters did it. I will remove [plastic posters] as soon as possible," said Fatema Zaman Sathi, independent candidate from Khulna-3.

Md Abdullah AL Mamun, who is contesting from Jatiyo Party in the same constituency, and Nani Gopal Mondal, AL nominated candidate of Khulna-1 (Batiaghata-Dakope), echoed her.

Almost 14 unions from the Khulna district have been covered in plastic posters. Since Khulna is very close to the Sundarbans, this plastic may harm the ecology of the mangrove forest, feared experts.

Sadhon Chandra Swarnokar, assistant professor of Environmental Science Discipline at Khulna University, said the chemicals used in making these plastics are toxic and harmful to the environment.

"Not only environmentalists, doctors are also worried about the consequences of using plastic in election campaigns. It can break down into small micro plastic particles, which can eventually return to our food chain," he added.

Mahfuzur Rahman Mukul, divisional coordinator of BELA, said these anti-environmental actions from potential public representatives demonstrate their lack of commitment to environmental causes, which is a major concern for coastal areas.

Khandaker Yasir Arefin, returning officer of Khulna, said they are yet to charge anyone, but are alerting them not to use plastic for their campaigns.