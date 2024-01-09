Post-polls violence: Barisal city AL vice president attacked

Barisal city Awami League vice president Anwar Hossain, also a supporter of independent candidate Salahuddin Ripon for Barisal-5, came under attack allegedly by supporters of newly-elected AL MP Zahid Faruk this evening.

The incident happened around 7:30pm at Shaheed Abdur Rab Serniabat Law College in the city, our Barishal correspondent reports quoting the victim and police.

Anwar, also a supporter of former Barishal City Corporation Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah, said a group of followers of MP Zahid Faruk, led by former BCL leader Arif Hossain Apu, attacked him in the evening when he came to the college as he is the president of the college governing body.

The attackers hit his nose and mouth during the assault, he alleged.

At that time, they also attacked college principal Mustafa Jamal as he tried to save him, said Anwar.

They also ransacked the furniture of the classroom while classes were going on.

Anwar said the attack came because he campaigned for the independent candidate in the national election.

Fazlul Karim, deputy commissioner (south) of Barishal Metropolitan Police, said police went to the spot and were looking into the matter.

No one filed any written complaint with the police in this regard till the filing of this report around 9:00pm.

Despite repeated attempts, The Daily Star could not reach BCL leader Arif for his comments.