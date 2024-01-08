Post-polls violence: AL candidate’s house vandalised in Jamalpur-4

At least ten houses of supporters of defeated Awami League candidate for Jamalpur-4 constituency (Sarishabari) were attacked in the upazila today.

A kindergarten school affiliated with the AL candidate Mahbubur Rahman Helal was also vandalised and locked allegedly by the supporters of independent candidate Abdur Rashid, who won in the polls, reports our Jamalpur correspondent.

According to locals, around 10 people have been injured in several post-election violence from Sunday night to Monday morning.

This morning, at least five houses, business establishments, and two motorcycles were vandalised by supporters of Rashid, a upazila AL leader.

Saiful and Shahin alleged that Alhaj Master, a supporter of the winning candidate of truck symbol, attacked the houses of boat supporters in Bilbalia area.

AL candidate Helal said, "The supporters of independent candidate Abdur Rashid have stuffed ballots in some centres. My supporters who stopped them were attacked and their houses vandalised."

The Daily Star made several phone calls to Abdur Rashid but could not reach him.

Mushfiqur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Sarishabari Police Station said many incidents of violence were reported in several places.

Police went to the area to bring the situation under control, he added.