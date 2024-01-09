Post-poll violence: 2 UP chairmen assaulted in Rajshahi

Two union parishad chairmen were assaulted today and yesterday allegedly by the supporters of newly-elected MP Omor Faruk Chowdhury from Rajshahi-1 for allegedly campagning against him in the January 7 national election.

The victims are Nizamuddin Babu, chairman of Talondo Union Parishad of Tanore upazila, and Mashidul Gani Masud, chairman of Godagari union Parishad in Godagari upazila.

Both the victims filed complaints with the respective police stations regarding the assaults, reports our Rajshahi staff correspondent.

According to Babu, he was attacked by some 12 people when he went to Tanore Bazar at 1:20pm today. "During the attack, they shouted why I worked against boat symbol," he said.

"They beat me until I became senseless," Babu said.

He filed a case against some 12 people with Tanore Police Station.

Police arrested Md Zakaria, one of the FIR-named accused, said Abdur Rahim, officer-in-charge of the police station.

In another incident last night, Godagari UP chairman Masud was assaulted when he went to congratulate the newly-elected MP at his office in Rajshahi city around 8:30pm.

Masud said he came under attack by more than 10 people after he got out of the MP's office.

Locals rescued him and informed police, he said.

Masud filed a complaint with the Boalia Police Station, but he alleged that the police refused to record his complaint as a case, they recorded a general diary instead.

Contacted, Humayun Kabir, officer-in-charge of Boalia Police Station, said the incident was not a major one for filing any case. Besides, the complainant wanted to record a GD, not a case, added the police official.