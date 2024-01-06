Polls will be acceptable: CEC tells local, foreign media

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal today said the Election Commission is ready to hold the national election in such a way that will be accepted both at home and abroad.

However, he didn't rule out the possibility of violence as a major political party is not participating in the election and calling people to boycott it.

"The election will be free and fair and voters will get a chance to exercise their voting rights freely," the CEC said during a press meet with local and international media in the capital on the eve of the election.

"Many are saying that this election is a type of selection, there are other [negative] remarks too. However, it is their personal opinion and views. … Let me be clear: our job is to hold elections, not to engage in political debates. This is a political crisis", he said, while answering a question.

The CEC said that it is not of EC's concern who will be the ruling party or opposition party. The election will decide that, he added.

"There are no clear criteria to determine the acceptance of an election. Some will accept, and some will not… We will try to hold an election that will be acceptable at home and abroad", he said.

Habibul Awal without mentioning the name of BNP said that one large party is boycotting the polls and they are trying to resist it.

"So, it will pose some challenge for us if they resort to vandalism and others means", he added.

Saying that measures have been taken to ensure free movement of voters, he warned that intimidating voters or sowing panic among them would be a crime.