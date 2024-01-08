Polls violence in Netrokona-3: Injured man dies at DMCH

A youth, who sustained critical injuries in an attack allegedly carried out by the supporters of defeated Awami League candidate for Netrokona-3 in the district Aatpara upazila yesterday, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital this afternoon.

The victim, Nurul Amin, 24, was a supporter of pro-AL independent candidate Iftikar Uddin Talukdar Pintu, reports our Mymensingh correspondent quoting police.

Nurul died at the DMCH while undergoing treatment there around 4:00pm, said Md Lutfar Rahman, additional superintendent of police in Netrakona.

Quoting locals, Addl SP Lutfar said after the election result of Netrakona-3 (Kendua-Aatpara) was declared, the supporters of independent candidate Pintu brought out a victory procession in Deusree Bazar area around 9:30pm and the supporters of defeated AL candidate Asim Kumar Ukil attacked the procession with sticks.

Some 12 people, who were loyal to Pintu, were injured in the attack, said the police official.

The injured persons, including Nurul, were first taken to Kendua Upazila Health Complex from where Nurul was referred to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital and later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Nurul died at the hospital around 4:00pm today, said Addl SP Lutfar.

No case was lodged and no one has been arrested over the incident, added the police official.