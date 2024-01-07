‘Polls short of desired competition’

CEC voices worry over recent violence

This election lacks the expected competition and participation of political parties due to the differences of opinion among some parties over the institutional procedure for holding polls, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said yesterday.

"Universality of the election has not reached the expected level. Yet, 28 parties are participating in the election. A total of 1,971 candidates are contesting in 299 constituencies. So, the election cannot be termed non-competitive and non-participatory," the CEC said in a televised address to the nation yesterday evening.

He called upon the voters to exercise their voting right freely braving all fears and concerns.

"We are deeply concerned over the recent incidents of vandalism and violence. Still, as part of our constitutional duty, we urge everyone to visit the polling centres and cast ballots," Habibul said.

He urged the voters not to be influenced by anyone's persuasion or intervention. "If you face any obstacle, inform the presiding officer about it immediately."

Habibul said dialogues and constructive engagement can resolve any political crisis in the country.

He asked all the officers involved in election duty to discharge their responsibilities with sincerity and honesty by applying all the electoral rules and regulations.

He warned that any negligence of duties and dishonesty will not be tolerated.

"If any information or proof of vote rigging, snatching of ballots, transaction of money and using of muscle power in favour of any candidate is found, the candidacy of the aspirant concerned will be cancelled immediately," Habibul said.

If required, the voting in a particular constituency or a polling centre will be postponed, he said.