Polls officials at the ready from 3am

Ballot papers for 39,061 of the 42,025 polling centres will be handed over to the presiding officers by 6:00am today, as polling begins at 8:00am and will continue till 4:00pm without any break.

The remaining ballots for 2,964 centres in remote and hard-to-reach places, like hilly areas, chars, haors and other wetlands, were sent yesterday, said a directive of the Election Commission.

According to the EC directives, the assistant presiding officers, who will act as the presiding officers in the absence of the latter, will receive the ballot papers on the morning of voting day from the returning officers or assistant returning officers. They will then go to the polling centres with adequate security and hand those over to the presiding officers by 6:00am.

Hasan Tariq, presiding officer of Kalikagaon Molitapara Government Primary School, a polling centre in Thakurgaon-1, told The Daily Star, "We were asked to send an assistant presiding officer of the centre to the returning officer's office within 3-3:30am to collect the ballot papers, which would later be handed to us."

Other polling materials, including stamp pads, official seals, and marking seals, were sent to those centres yesterday in line with the EC directive.

"The day before the polling, the presiding officers will go to the polling stations along with polling officials and members of law enforcement and hand over the materials other than the ballot paper," it said.

The Daily Star's photojournalists visited Residential Model School and College and Azimpur Government Girls' School in Dhaka yesterday morning and saw presiding officers gathered on the school premises to collect the materials.

In Residential Model School and College, Sabirul Islam, returning officer of Dhaka, started distributing the materials among the presiding officers under Dhaka-15 around 10:30am.

The EC, for the first time in the election history of the country, decided to send ballot papers to polling centres on the morning of the voting day in a bid to ensure transparency of the voting process and security of the papers.

According to the commission, 11,96,89,289 voters, including 6,76,09,741 males, 5,89,18,699 females, and 849 trans people, will vote to elect 299 out of 300 members of parliament. The EC earlier postponed the election to Naogaon-2 due to the death of independent candidate Aminul Islam.

There will be 261,912 polling booths in 42,025 voting centres across the country.

Of those, 10,300 centres -- situated near a candidate's home or in remote or hilly areas -- have been termed "risky" by the police, either for poor structural condition or for being prone to violence, Anwar Hossain, deputy inspector general (operations) of the Police Headquarters, told The Daily Star.

A total of 1,969 candidates, including 1,532 from 28 political parties and 437 independents, are contesting the 12th national parliamentary polls today.

Of the candidates, 266 are from the ruling Awami League, 265 are from Jatiya Party (JaPa), 135 are from Trinamool BNP, 66 are from Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, 122 are from National People's Party, 13 are from Jatiya Party (JP), and 10 are from Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh.