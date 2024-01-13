‘Polls neither genuine nor competitive’

Say 6 civil society bodies, call for fresh polls

Six international civil society organisations (CSO) voiced their deep concern regarding the January 7 national polls saying that the elections were neither genuine nor competitive and raised serious questions about its adherence to democratic principles and international election standards.

In a press statement yesterday, they said numerous reports and evidence point to widespread irregularities in the lead-up to and on election day, including voter suppression and manipulation of results, which severely undermine the fundamental principles of democracy.

The civil society platforms appealed to the international community to push for a fresh election in Bangladesh that embodies the principles of freedom, fairness, participation, and inclusivity, resonating the genuine will of the Bangladeshi people.

They also called upon the Bangladesh government to release all political prisoners, who have been put behind bars in fabricated cases simply for political dissent, to foster a civic space that allows individuals and groups to freely exercise their rights to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly.

The six organisations are Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL), World Alliance for Citizen Participation (CIVICUS), International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), Asian Democracy Network (ADN), Capital Punishment Justice Project (Australia) and Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network (ADPAN).

There must also be independent investigations into the excessive use of force by law enforcement agencies against protesters; the custodial deaths of opposition leaders and activists; and the attacks on journalists in the lead-up to the election and on election day, the CSOs said.

The statement said the deliberate silencing of opposition voices and curbing of political dissent leading up to the polls were alarming. Accounts detailing intimidation, unwarranted harassment, large-scale detentions on spurious charges, and acts of violence directed at the political opposition and their supporters depict a disconcerting electoral environment characterised by an entrenched abuse of authority. Law enforcement agencies adopted an unsettling approach, apprehending opposition figures and advocates nationwide.

According to the civil society platforms, the rights to freedom of association, peaceful assembly, and expression were selectively guaranteed to pro-government entities and individuals. In stark contrast, these fundamental rights were systematically and consistently restricted for opposition figures and dissenting voices.

The main opposition parties and alliances, including the BNP, Left Democratic Alliance, and the Ganatantra Mancha, boycotted the elections based on perceived biases within state institutions, notably the Election Commission, the evident favouritism in the electoral process, and the crackdown on opposition figures. Additionally, a large number of candidates withdrew from the race, citing these same concerns and issues, the CSOs said.

Moreover, the electoral process itself was marked by countless reports of irregularities. The legitimacy of the 41.8 percent voter turnout's official figure, reported by the Election Commission, is also questionable, they said.

"We strongly call upon the government of Bangladesh to take steps to hold a free, fair, participatory, and inclusive fresh election, with political consensus from all parties, under an impartial election management body and under a neutral interim government administration," the statement said.