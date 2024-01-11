Polls lacked participation

Say Australia, Canada; Japan terms election peaceful but cites some irregularities

Canada has expressed its disappointment over the January 7 parliamentary polls, saying the electoral process had fallen short of the principles of democracy and the freedom upon which Bangladesh was founded.

On the other hand, Australia expressed concern over the violence and arrests of the opposition, while regretting that theelection took place in an environment where not all stakeholders could participate meaningfully and substantially.

Japan, meanwhile, said the election was held peacefully though there were some instances of irregularities.

Global Affairs Canada in a statement yesterday called on the relevant authorities to work transparently with all political parties to move forward towards democracy, respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms in line with the interests of the people of Bangladesh.

"Canada commends and supports the democratic aspirations of Bangladeshi citizens and condemns the acts of intimidation and violence that took place ahead of and during the election. We extend our sympathy to all of those who have been affected by the violence that has occurred," it said.

Fair elections with a viable opposition, independent democratic institutions and freedom of the press are critical to ensuring a strong and healthy democracy, the statement added.

Australia has said it is regrettable that the elections took place in an environment where not all stakeholders could participate meaningfully and substantially.

"While we welcome the fact that millions of Bangladeshi voters exercised their right to vote on election day, it is regrettable that the election took place in an environment where not all stakeholders could participate meaningfully and substantially," Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement.

It said that as a longstanding friend of Bangladesh, Australia is concerned about the violence and the arrests of political opposition members that took place in the lead-up to the polls.

Australia has consistently highlighted to Bangladesh the importance of free and fair elections, it said.

The country urged the Bangladesh government to prioritise the strengthening of its democratic institutions, which underpin the protection of human rights, the rule of law and the promotion of development.

"As a close partner, Australia remains committed to working with Bangladesh to achieve our shared vision for an open, stable, prosperous and inclusive region."

Meanwhile, in a statement yesterday, Kobayashi Maki, press secretary of Japan's foreign ministry, said though some irregularities were reported, the election was conducted peacefully.

Japan had sent an election observers team, headed by former ambassador to Bangladesh Watanabe Masato, for the January 7 polls.

"As far as our mission was able to observe, the election process was conducted in accordance with procedures. On the other hand, we regret that there were incidents of violence with casualties in the process leading up to the general election," he said.

Japan hopes that Bangladesh, as a strategic partner, will make progress in its efforts for further development as a democratic nation and intends to continue its support to Bangladesh for its development and prosperity, and further develop the bilateral relationship.

In another development, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on all parties to reject all forms of violence and ensure that everyone's human rights and access to the rule of law are fully respected.

"And, that is essential for the consolidation of democracy and economic prosperity in Bangladesh. And he's, of course, concerned about reports of the violence that we've seen," said UN Secretary-General's Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric at a press briefing early today.

He made the comments after being asked what measures the UN Secretary-General was taking to stand beside the victims, oppressed and disenfranchised people of Bangladesh facing "a ruthless crackdown" by the regime.