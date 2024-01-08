Polls day violence: 215 including 15 BNP men sued in Ctg

BNP men clash with police (not in frame) in Chattogram city's Chandgaon area yesterday. Photo: Rajib Raihan/Star

A case has been filed against 215 people, including 15 BNP leaders, in connection with yesterday's clashes with law enforcers in Chattogram city's Chandgaon area during the national election.

At least 15 BNP men have been arrested so far from different areas of the port city, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent quoting Jahidul Kabir, officer-in-charge of Chandgaon Police Station.

Police filed cases against the accused under sabotage charges, he said.

"We are trying to identify the people who led the clashes," the OC said.

According to police and locals, around 9:15am yesterday, BNP men first clashed with police near the Sarafat Ullah Petrol Pump area of Chandgaon as cops prevented them from blocking the Arakan Road in support of their countrywide hartal.

The intermittent clashes continued till afternoon as BNP men tried to enforce the blockade and law enforcers tried to disperse them.

Around 11:00pm, the agitating activists started pelting brickbats and brick chips at the law enforcers.

This time, BGB teams joined the police to disperse them.

Clashes erupted again at the Moulavipukurpar area around 12:30pm when BNP men pelted brick chips at a patrol vehicle of Rab-7.

The clash later spread to the nearby Tejbazar area.

At one stage, the law enforcers had to fire blank rounds to bring the situation under control, police said.