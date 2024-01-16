Polls code violation: EC sues Mohiuddin Bachchu for distributing cheques

Election Commission today sued the newly-elected ruling party MP of Chattogram-10, Mohiuddin Bachchu, on charges of distributing cheques of donations in mosques, temples, and pagodas before the 12th national election.

Mohammad Mustafa Kamal, election officer of Double Mooring thana, lodged the case with the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammed Salauddin after the Election Enquiry Committee of the constituency found the allegations to be true.

The EC recommended taking legal steps in this regard for breaching the electoral code of conduct.

The EC deputy secretary asked the respective thana election officer to take legal steps regarding the issue on January 4 through an official order.

EC's lawyer advocate Md Jahidul Islam Chowdhury said, "The court summoned Bachchu to appear before the court on February 15 during the next date of hearing."

"In the FIR it was mentioned that the candidate breached Section-3 of the Code of Conduct for Parliamentary Elections, 2008 by distributing bank cheques during the election," he said.

Before the national election, independent candidate Mohammad Manjur Alam of Chattogram-10 lodged a written complaint with the Returning Officer (RO) alleging that Bachchu disbursed donation cheques among the religious institutions under the constituency. Later the RO sent the allegation for investigation to the Election Enquiry Committee.

AL nominated Mohiuddin Bachchu won in his constituency by bagging 59,024 votes while his nearest candidate M Manzur Alam (independent) managed to secure 39,535 votes in the 12th national election held on January 7.

Before that, Bachchu became the lawmaker from the seat in Chattogram-10 by-polls held in 2023 after the sudden demise of lawmaker and former primary and mass education minister Dr Afsarul Amin.