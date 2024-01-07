Polling agents' signatures taken even as vote was ongoing at Dhaka-14 centre

Supporters of an independent candidate from Dhaka-14 alleged that signatures of polling agents were taken on the result sheet before voting ended at a polling centre in Kalyanpur Girls School.

There are 10 polling centres in Kalyanpur Girls School and College.

As per electoral rules, signatures of polling agents can be taken on the result sheet only after counting of votes cast at the centre is completed.

Supporters of Sabina Akhter Tuhin, an independent candidate, said they found the result sheet signed by polling agents and the presiding officer around 2:30pm.

They alleged that the vote could be rigged by taking signatures in advance on a blank result sheet.

The ruling Awami League candidate for the seat is Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hasan Khan (Nikhil).

Sabina, who went to the spot upon getting information, told reporters, "I don't know which candidate the presiding officer has done this for."

Contacted, Presiding Officer of the centre Gopal Chandra Das refused to comment on the matter.

However, when Halima Akter, sister of Sabina, went there, the presiding officer told her that she had taken the agents' signatures on the blank result sheet for convenience and the agents willingly gave signatures.

In a video of the incident that has been circulated on social media, the presiding officer was heard telling Halima Akhter, "Explain this to your sister."

The Daily Star has not been able to independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Dhaka Returning Officer Sabirul Islam Ripon could not be reached for comment.