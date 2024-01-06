National Election 2024
BSS, Dhaka
Sat Jan 6, 2024 03:09 PM
Last update on: Sat Jan 6, 2024 03:13 PM

PM to cast vote at Dhaka City College tomorrow

BSS, Dhaka
Sat Jan 6, 2024 03:09 PM Last update on: Sat Jan 6, 2024 03:13 PM
Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina will cast her vote in the 12th parliamentary election at Dhaka City College tomorrow morning.

She will cast her vote at 8:00am, PM's Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas said.

Dhaka City College centre falls under Dhaka-10 constituency comprising Dhanmondi, Hazaribagh, New Market and Kalabagan thanas.

Actor Ferdous Ahmed is contesting the polls on the Awami League ticket from the constituency.

