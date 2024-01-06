PM to cast vote at Dhaka City College tomorrow

Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina will cast her vote in the 12th parliamentary election at Dhaka City College tomorrow morning.

She will cast her vote at 8:00am, PM's Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas said.

Dhaka City College centre falls under Dhaka-10 constituency comprising Dhanmondi, Hazaribagh, New Market and Kalabagan thanas.

Actor Ferdous Ahmed is contesting the polls on the Awami League ticket from the constituency.