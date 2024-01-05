National Election 2024
Pickup van torched in Fatullah

Photo: Collected

Arsonists torched a pickup van in Fatullah of Narayanganj this evening on the eve of a 2-day countrywide hartal .

BNP yesterday announced the hartal programme, which starts on Saturday morning and ends on Monday morning, as part of their movement to boycott the January 7 elections.

The pickup van was set on fire on Dhaka-Narayanganj in Panchabati area around 6:15pm, Nure Azam, officer-in-charge of Fatullah Model Police Station.

Ehsanul Haque, duty officer of Fatullah Fire Station, said locals doused the blaze before a fire engine reached the spot.

Police are working to identify the miscreants, OC Nure Azam added.

Meanwhile, BNP men carried out a torch precession this evening in Baburail area of the city. They chanted slogans asking people to boycott the national election slated for January 7.

