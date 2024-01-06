People want C'wealth’s support for democracy, not for regime: BNP

BNP today strongly rejected the Commonwealth secretary-general's call for a "conducive environment" in tomorrow's election, terming it a "farcical exercise" contradicting people's aspirations for democracy.

BNP Senior Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi in a statement said that Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC's remarks shocked Bangladesh's democracy-loving people who have been "disenfranchised by the regime for over a decade."

"The SG's statement does not reflect the ground reality in Bangladesh. We believe it contradicts the desires of pro-democracy Bangladeshis striving for a free, fair, and credible election," said BNP in a press statement.

The Commonwealth Secretariat and the Commonwealth Expert Team (CET) must also be aware of the state of terror and fear created by the regime through extreme human rights violations like extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and rampant arbitrary arrests in the last three months, the statement read.

"All pro-democracy partners have expressed the need for free, fair, and credible pollns in Bangladesh. But the regime is conducting a sham election with dummy candidates, observers, and coerced voters to showcase participation," BNP said.

The party said that this "fraudulent exercise" fails to even qualify as an election under international rights declarations.

"The SG's statement tends to support the autocratic regime through a highly fraudulent election against people's aspirations for democracy," BNP stated.

"Commonwealth must understand people and political parties want its support for restoration of democracy and fundamental liberties, not for the current autocratic regime," added the statement.

The Commonwealth secretary-general yesterday called for peaceful elections in Bangladesh. A press release was published on the organisation's website in this regard.

"Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, called on all political and civic leaders in Bangladesh to contribute to a conducive environment for citizens to peacefully exercise their right to vote," read the release .